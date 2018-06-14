Booth finishes fifth in British Championship

Local stock car racers Dan Booth and Karl Morris made the trip up to Lochgelly in Scotland to compete in the 1300 Stock Car British Championship last weekend.

On an unfamiliar track where visiting drivers generally receive a rough ride from the local drivers and very partisan crowd, both drivers could be proud of their efforts.

Booth, from Spalding, recorded a fine fifth place in the British Championship which was won by Scotland star and former F1 Stock Car driver Paul Ford.

Booth also finished all of the races he competed in with his best placing being a third place in one of Sunday’s races.

Wisbech driver Morris failed to complete the distance in the British but got better as the weekend went on and he was able to get his car set up better for the track and managed a third place in one of Sunday’s races.

The 2L Stock Cars were in action at Northampton on Saturday where Simon Venni won both heats before Tommy Parrin was the best local performer in the meeting final with a third place finish. Sid Madgwick won the meeting final.

Stock Car and Banger Racing returns to King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena this Saturday (5.30pm) when the 1500cc Bangers will be in action in their East Anglian teams with racing also coming from the 2L Stock Cars and the 1300 Stock Cars.

Local drivers who will be in action include Brad Bartrum, Dan Clarke and Jon Cullen in Black’s All Stars – a team managed by local banger star Matt Black. Aaron Colbert makes up part of Team Jeff whilst Dan Fisher, Lee Barnes and Lee Horwood and Aston Gibbons are the members of The Crew.

The 2L Stock Car entry includes Max Stott, Jacob Downey, Tommy Parrin, Will Makins, Wes Starmer and Simon Venni while Dan Booth, Karl Morris, Simon Venni, Dean Moat, Dave Bonnett and Jordan Bliss will all be in action in the 1300 Stock Cars.