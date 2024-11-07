Juniors have their day at Longthorpe Tennis Club
Jack Ball pipped Oliver James in the Under 14 Final.
The Red Ball champion was Zayyan Ajaib with Hugo Butler finishing as runner-up.
The Orange Ball champion was Thomas Sammon with Daniel Page finishing as runner-up.
Longthorpe offers coaching for youngsters aged 4-15 with age specific coaching running throughout the summer.
Tennis camps during school holidays are also available for children who already play or wish to learn how to play tennis.
To organise a free coaching trial session please email [email protected] with your or your child's full name, date of birth, details of any medical conditions and the emergency contact number.
Adult beginner sessions are also available.