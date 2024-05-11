Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club provides members with four all weather courts.

Tennis fans in Peterborough are set to be able to benefit from improvements being made to courts at Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club.

An application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council to install new portable lights on courts 1 and 2 at the club.

These lights, which could be folded away and stored, would allow play on the two courts in the winter and at times when the light is poor.

The application adds: “There will be no construction activities required due to the portable natures of the proposed lighting system.

"The lights will have a 2 hours 20 minutes battery duration and have a quick and simple set up by one person in under one minute per light set.”