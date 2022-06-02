Two in, one out for Peterborough Phantoms

Glenn Billing returns to the bench to celebrate putting Phantoms 5-1 ahead

Forward Billing confirmed his return for the 2022-23 campaign at the club’s annual presentation night when he picked up the coaches’ player-of-the-season prize alongside defenceman Callum Buglass. Buglass, who was also named defenceman of the year, has also signed on at Planet Ice for another season.

“It was an easy decision for me,” Billing said. “The fans, the directors, the players and the backroom staff, we are a real family here. We have a great core group of players and hopefully we can start better and deliver some success next season.

"It’s an honour and humbling to even be considered for an award, never mind win one. I’m greateful to the owners and to the coach for giving the me the chance to play here and for giving me the chance to stay.”

Buglass echoed the thoughts of his teammate. He said: “There were a lot of guys who would have been worthy winners of the awards so I’m grateful to win a couple.

"I’me very proud as I had to deal with a lot of off-ice stuff and I’m already looking forward to next season.

"We were disappointed with the way we started last season and obviously disappointed to lose the play-off semi-final, but we will use it a fuel for next season.