The treble-chasing Peterborough Phantoms team enjoy a 22-0 play-off win!

Phantoms 2 celebrate winning the Eddie Joseph Memorial Trophy. Photo Kevin Bennett

Peterborough Phantoms 2 started their play-off campaign with a stunning 22-0 quarter-final win over Solent Devils at Planet Ice on Saturday.

The city side showed no mercy to a depleted visiting line-up to set up a semi-final date with Cardiff Canucks at Planet Ice on Saturday (6.30pm). It will be the last home game of the season for a team chasing a treble and adult admission prices have been slashed to £4 for the game.

Nathan Long led the team scoring against Solent with 5 goals, and 16 year-old hot prospect AJ Herring, the son of former Phantoms legend Clint, scored 4 goals in only his 3rd game with the team. There were also 5-point nights from James Pentecost, Conor Pollard and Nathan Pollard.

Phantoms 2 are seeking a hat-trick of successes this season as they have already lifted the Wilkinson League Cup and the the Eddie Joseph Memorial Trophy.

The city skaters saw off NIHL 2 champions Guildford Phoenix in the Wilkinson Final and beat Invicta Mustangs 10-6 on aggregate in a two-legged Memorial Trophy Final last weekend.

Phantoms finished runners-up in the league, just two points behind Guildford after 18 matches and Pollard, a former Phantoms 1 regular, Conor Pollard (F), Jordan Ho and Nathan Long were all selected for the NIHL 2 all-star team of the season.

Nathan Pollard (84 points) and twin brother Connor Pollard (50 points) were the club’s top scorers in the league followed by James White (50). Several of the team have stepped up successfully to play for the senior Phantoms team.

Phantoms have faced Cardiff twice this season, winning 8-1 and 6-3. Cardiff are a young fast team, spearheaded by the experienced Max Birbraer, a former NHL draft pick by the New Jersey Devils.