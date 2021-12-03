The hottest team in the National League are due at Planet Ice to take on the Peterborough Phantoms

Phantoms celebrate a goal against Raiders last weekend. Photo: Matt Sludds.

The Swindon Wildcats have won 10 of their last 11 matches to soar to the top of the table.

They beat Phantoms in overtime on their own ice last Saturday and followed that up with a shutout 3-0 win at previous leaders Sheffield Steeldogs the following night.

It’s a massive test for Phantoms, but they have toppled the Steeldogs at Planet Ice this season so they know they can beat the best.

Phantoms only have one game this weekend and they go into it in excellent form themselves.

Slava Koulikov’s side have won six of their last eight outings after following their fine display in Swindon with a win against the Raiders on home ice.

Coach Koulokov said: “Last weekend was a battle on both nights, but I think we did well to pick up three of the four points available to us.

“We knew Swindon were free scoring, so we knew we’d have to be ready for that, but the guys came out and played well offensively both five on five, on the power play and on the penalty kill.

“We were unlucky not to win the game, but with Sunday’s win, the point wasn’t so bad.

“Sunday’s game threw out exactly the kind of performance we’ve come to expect from the Raiders.

“They don’t give up and they don’t make any minute of the game easy for anyone.

“We were unlucky with one of the goals we conceded, but the performance again was at a good level and it allowed us to pull away and grab the points in the third period.

“Things are a little different for us this week, having just the one game on Sunday night.

“But we’re glad it’s at home in front of our fans, who once again were exceptional on Sunday night when the going got a bit tough for the guys on the ice.

“Swindon, as we saw last Saturday, are a good team and they’re on a long run of good form so we have to be ready for them to throw both barrels at us on Sunday.

“It’ll be the same situation where we need to be good in all three zones and in all scenarios of a game if we want to win.

“But we’ve shown we can be good at all of those things certainly in or last seven or eight matches.”