Talented young forward is the latest player to commit to the Peterborough Phantoms

The Phantoms jerseys for the 2025-26 season. Photo Willow Florence photography

Promising young forward Nicholas Martin is the latest player to commit to the Peterborough Phantoms for the 2025-26 season.

The 18-year-old played some of his junior hockey in the city, but also spent considerable time icing in Nottingham through their youth system.

Martin made his step into senior hockey in 2023/24 when he iced for the Nottingham Lions, notching eight points in 25 regular season games.

Martin split his time between Phantoms U18s, Phantoms NIHL2 and the Phantoms senior side last season. He grabbed his first goal as a senior Phantom against the Berkshire Bees towards the end of the campaign.

He will turn out for Phantoms and Phantoms NIHL2 in the coming season

Martin said: “I’m really excited to be re-signing. It’s a great opportunity to develop my game, work hard for the team, and contribute to the club’s success.”

Phantoms director Jon Kynaston added: “Nic has great potential and it will be great to see how he can continue to develop this season.”

Phantoms are back on the ice on Saturday, September 6 for a pre-season challenge against French team Neuilly-Sur-Marne (7pm). The teams clash again at Planet Ice the following day (5.30pm).

Back-to-back challenge games against National League rivals Romford Raiders take place the following weekend.

Phantoms open their National League and Cup campaign against Leeds Knights at Planet Ice on Sunday, September 21.

Replica Phantoms jerseys are available at the club shop and online at https://shop.gophantoms.co.uk/.