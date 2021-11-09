Salem stars as Phantoms make it two wins from two

Phantoms celebrate a goal against Basingstoke

Nathan Salem and Nathan Pollard both went close for the Phantoms in the opening period, but found Alex Mettam to be in decent form as he successfully navigated his team into the first intermission at 0-0.

The Bison did go close themselves, however, as Filip Martinec was the recipient of a pass from a three on one situation, but his slapshot was shut down and saved well by Jordan Marr.

Phantoms got the opening goal of the evening with a laser from Brad Bowering, who took a Glenn Billing face off win to fire the city side ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Nathan Salem picked up his first goal since returning to the club to double the advantage with a short handed marker on 35:31.

The former Sheffield Steeldog put the puck on Mettam, before chasing in the rebound, going to the backhand and tapping it into the unguarded net.

The Phantoms went into the third period on the power play and capitalised on it within the first minute.

Captain Will Weldon was found on the back post by Nottingham Car companion, Tom Norton, and it was a simple finish for the #29.

Ryan Sutton put the Bison on the board with a close range effort, before George Norcliffe reduced the arrears further and put the visitors back within one.

But Salem got his second of the night with a shot into the top shelf after good work by Ales Padelek, and Padelek quickly followed it up with a goal of his own to seemingly confirm the win for the Phantoms.

Alex Roberts did pull one more back for the Bison, but it wasn’t enough has the Phantoms held firm to claim a comfortable Sunday night win at Planet Ice Peterborough.

Next week, Phantoms face a trip to Leeds to take on the Knights on Saturday night, before the Sheffield Steeldogs visit Planet Ice