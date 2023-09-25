Ice hockey action

​It all started positively for the city side who stretched out to a 4-1 first period lead in their opening fixture against Hull Seahawks at Planet Ice.

But that advantage had been wiped out by the end of the second period which finished at 5-5.

And it was Hull who grabbed the winning goal midway through the third stanza to complete a 6-5 road win.

Phantoms travelled to Slough to face the Bees the following night and worked hard to recover from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to get level at 4-4.

But again the opposition finished the stronger and ended up 7-5 winners, sealing victory with an empty net goal in the final minute.

Lukas Sladkovsky, Luke Ferrera, Ales Padelek, Jarvis Hunt and Jasper Foster scored for Phantoms against Hull with former top-flight star Ferrera also contributing two assists.

Padalek, Sladkovksy, Ferrera, Joe Gretton and Callum Buglass scored the Phantoms' goals in Slough.

Phantoms hope for better luck this weekend when travelling to reigning champions Leeds Knights on Saturday before hosting Bristol Pitbulls on Sunday (5.30pm).

The first batch of matches also count as National League Cup fixtures, a competition Phantoms won last season.

**Phantoms held a collection for former player Nathan Salem ahead of the game against Hull.

Salem recently lost his home to a house fire.