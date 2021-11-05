Relieved Peterborough Phantoms must carry their improved form into a game against Basingstoke Bison

Action from Phantoms v Telford. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Now he wants to see his side carry their improved form into Sunday’s clash with Basingstoke Bisson at Planet Ice on Sunday (November 7, 5.30pm).

Phantoms lost their sixth National League match in a row against Telford at home last Saturday before finally coming good 24 hours later.

Koulikov said: “Saturday night against Telford wasn’t good enough from our point of view and I’m not going to shy away from that. That being said, we had opportunities to score and win the game, but we just didn’t get the bounces in our favour.

“Sunday night was a lot better. It had the feeling of a really important game because we didn’t want to go another full weekend without getting any points.

“Defensively we looked a lot more solid and we took our chances when they came along so we have to be pleased with that and take it on into our next game.

“We know what to expect from Basingstoke. They have a good coach who encourages his team to never give up no matter what.