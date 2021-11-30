Pollard insists Peterborough Phantoms can continue their recent good form

Nathan Pollard of the Peterborough Phantoms closes in on the Raiders goal. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Phantoms have won six of their last eight National League matches after losing their first six. They are fifth in the table, but closing quickly on those above them.

Phantoms were happy with a point from an overtime defeat from a tough trip to new table-toppers Swindon on Saturday (November 27) and then two points from a hard-fought success over Raiders at Planet Ice the following night.

“You’d be happy with a 75% return most weekends,” Pollard told the Phantoms youtube channel. “Especially when one of the games is away at Swindon who have gone 12 games unbeaten.

“Raiders are never a pushover either. They never get battered. They are always competitive. They beat Telford the other week so we knew it was going to be a hard game.

“We matched their workrate though and I felt we were always in control of the game.

“We went quite direct. We attacked their net throughout and in the end we could have scored more goals.

“We’ve put a bit of a gap between us and the bottom four now and if we hadn’t started so poorly we would have been challenging at the top now.

“We’re not in the league to try and avoid the wooden spoon. We want to be challenging for trophies and there is still plenty of games to go. It’s a long season.”