Pointless weekend for the Peterborough Phantoms

Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr

The pointless weekend dropped Phantoms to seventh in a nine-team with Basingstoke moving above them courtesty of their Planet Ice win.

The Phantoms had the better of the opening play, with Glenn Billing and Petr Stepanek both testing Jordan Lawday in the Bison goal early on. At the other end Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr was a spectator for the majority of the opening 20 minutes.

Phantoms opened the scoring midway through the period as Callum Buglass poked home the puck on 11 minutes following a scramble around the Bison goal.

The middle period saw the visitors up their game, and Marr was called upon to deny the Bison on a number of occasions before the visitors turned the game around with two goals in under a minute to stun the home crowd.

First, Alex Roberts found Zack Milton to fire past Marr and level the game on 25.28, and then on 26:40 the visitors took the lead thanks to Adam Harding.

Luc Johnson pinged Lawdays crossbar before a late goal saw Stepanek unleash a canon of a shot on 39.42 that gave Lawday no chance and drew the Phantoms level.

But it was the visitors who claimed the vital go-ahead goal six minutes into the final period

thanks to Aifan Doughty, after some nice work by Liam Morris and Adam Harding.

With the Phantoms pushing further up the ice, Marr was called upon to make a number of breakaway saves

Phantoms pulled Marr for the extra skater late on, but it was the visitors who found the last goal through Milton.

Billing had opened the scoring for Phantoms late in the first period at Sheffield, but four goals in ssix second period minutes for the hosts enabled them to take control.