Play-off champions Peterborough Phantoms are back in action this weekend

​Peterborough Phantoms’ fans can get a first glimpse of their new-look team this weekend.

​Phantoms tackle National League rivals Raiders in back-to-back challenge matches.

It’s an away game in Romford on Saturday (5.15pm face-off) with the return at Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm).

Phantoms have a fortnight of challenge games before the National League and Cup season starts at Berkshire Bees on September 14. The first competitive home game is against Sheffield Steeldogs the following day.

Telford Tigers provide the home and away challenge match opposition on the weekend of September 7/8.

Phantoms won the National League play-offs last season under head coach Slava Koulikov who returns for an 11th year in the job.