Phantoms are up and running after a fast start at Planet Ice

An altercation during the Phantoms v MK cup match at Planet Ice involving the city side's Tom Norton (left). Photo: Matt Sludds

Phantoms got off to the perfect start when import forward Ales Padelek prodded Slava Koulikov’s side into the lead on the rebound.

Duncan Speirs doubled the advantage late in the opening period, claiming the rewards for chasing the rebound as Luc Johnson’s shot fell kindly to him after the initial save by MKL goalie, Brandon Stones.

And the second period began in fantastic fashion for the Phantoms, as Padelek was left all alone in front of the MK goal to fire a backhand shot high into the net for his second of the night and Phantoms’ third.

Duncan Speirs scores for Phantoms against MK. Photo: Matt Sludds.

And the fourth goal followed soon after. Defenceman Nathan Long pinched in on the attack and found a gap to shoot at from an almost impossible angle to grab his first goal of the year.

Corey McEwen had a chance to make it five for the Phantoms before Jordan Marr was called into action to produce a smart stop to deny Callum Field the opening MK goal of the evening.

Bobby Chamberlain put the Lightning on the board with just under five minutes to play. His shot agonisingly trickled in off Marr after the lay off by former Phantom, Leigh Jamieson.

But the Phantoms didn’t let the minor blip affect them and they held on for their first points of the NIHL Autumn Cup.

Morgan Clarke-Pizzo (right) during his man of the match display for Phantoms against MK. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Young Morgan Clarke-Pizzo collected his second Phantoms man-of-the-match award of the weekend.

Phantoms goals:

2:45 (PP 1-0 MK): #93 Ales Padelek / #13 Morgan Clarke-Pizzo (DPG)

16:57 (PP 2-0 MK): #38 Duncan Speirs / #21 Luc Johnson (EHG)

20:36 (PP 3-0 MK): #93 Ales Padelek / #13 Morgan Clarke-Pizzo / #72 Glenn Billing (EHG)

22:42 (PP 4-0 MK): #97 Nathan Long / #75 Ross Clarke / #35 Joe Gretton (EHG)

MKL goal:

55:06 (PP 4-1 MK): #10 Bobby Chamberlain / #19 Leigh Jamieson / #25 Ed Knaggs (EHG)

Phantoms man of the match: #13 Morgan Clarke-Pizzo