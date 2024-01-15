​Peterborough Phantoms started their National League weekend on the road superbly, but finished it appallingly.

Lukas Sladkovsky reached a half century of points for the season for Phantoms at the weekend. Photo: SBD Photography.

​Phantoms were 6-0 up after two periods in Sheffield on Saturday against the Steeldogs before easing to an impressive 7-1 win.

And they carried that strong form into Sunday’s game at Swindon recovering from a 4-1 first period deficit to take a 5-4 lead against the in-form Wildcats.

But Phantoms collapsed in the final period and had to accept a 9-5 defeat that left them fourth in the standings ahead of a clash with bottom-of-the-table Bristol Pitbulls at Planet Ice on Sunday (January 21, 5.30pm face-off).

SHEFFIELDImport Lukas Sladkovsky claimed his 50th point of the season in Sheffield as Phantoms delivered a dominant display.

Ivan Björkly Nordström opened the scoring before Sladkovksy netted to make it 2-0 at the end of the first period.

The city side then stormed through the second period scoring four times without reply through Ralfs Circenis, Luke Ferrara, Sladkovksy and Jarvis Hunt to kill off a one-sided contest.

The final period was all about game management and avoiding any unnecessary confrontations with the frustrated home side.

The hosts did get on the scoresheet, but Phantoms had the last word with a second goal for Ferrara.

SWINDON

It was a much different affair in Swindon who raced into a 4-1 first period lead after Nordstrom had equalised an early home goal.

Remarkably Phantoms fought back and were 5-4 ahead early in the third period with top scorer Ferrara cracking a hat-trick, including one stunning effort, after a Circenis strike.

But coach Slava Koulikov’s men tired and the home side re-asserted their superiority to finish strongly and score five unanswered goals to keep control of third place in the standings.