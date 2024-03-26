Peterborough Phantoms Women squeezed the life out of the Chelmsford Pythons
It finished 7-0 to the second-placed city side against the team propping up the division.
Hana Meszarosova took just 10 seconds to open the scoring from an assist by Ruby Allen, but it was the 14th minute before the same player scored again after a fine solo run.
Chelmsford were competitive though and it took some excellent defensive work from player-of-the-match Laura Brooks to keep them at bay.
The penalties flowed in the second period, but Phantoms finally found some breathing space in the 35th minute with a powerplay goal from Caitlin Barraclough and three minutes later Meszarosova completed her hat-trick with an unassisted shot into the top corner.
It was 5-0 heading into the final period as Hollie Barnes claimed her first senior goal on her league debut just four seconds before the end of the second stanza. The impressive Meszarosova supplied the assist.
Barraclough and Allen added final period goals to round off a comprehensive win.
Phantoms’ scheduled home fixture against Solent Amazons on April 7 has been postponed so they now return to action at Oxford Midnight Stars on April 20.
Phantoms are grateful to sponsors Ask2Build, BudsFitness, Phantoms Box7 and Simone@Box7.