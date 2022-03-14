Peterborough Phantoms win yet another nail-biter after Padelek strikes in overtime

Ales Padelek scored an overtime winner for Phantoms against Swindon.

It’s four National League wins in a row now after last night’s 3-2 success over Swindon Wildcats at Planet Ice (March 13) - and all of them have been nail-biting thrillers.

Overtime was required last night before Ales Padelek’s strike sealed the latest four-point weekend.

Phantoms started the brighter of the two sides, with Corey McEwen forcing Renny Marr into an early save.

Then, with former Phantom Eddie Bebris sitting a tripping penalty, Duncan Speirs fired a pass out to the Phantoms’ right wing, where Padelek was waiting to fire the home side in front.

Phantoms limited their visitors to just seven shots on goal in the opening frame, but unfortunately for one of those did find the net. Import forward Emil Svec drew the visitors level, finishing well into the bottom corner.

The first good chance of the middle period fell the way of Phantoms’ Petr Stepanek whose shot flew narrowly wide of goal.

Will Weldon did put the Phantoms back in front on 25,47. Marr saved his initial breakaway effort, but the Phantoms captain chased in his own rebound to tap home into the empty net.

Swindon tied the game for a second time with 13:11 left in the third period. Tyler Plews was the man to grab the goal which sent the game into overtime.