Jarvis Hunt scored twice for Phantoms against Bristol.

The city side eked out victories in two tight games, winning 5-4 with an overtime goal at second-placed MK Lightning before beating Bristol Pitbulls 5-3 at Planet Ice, a game that was in the balance until Jarvis Hunt fired into an empty net in the final minute.

MK had levelled at 4-4 on Saturday with a goal five seconds from the final hooter so it was a great response from Phantoms to bounce back to take the extra point.

The hosts opened the scoring early on, but were pegged back by a goal from Lukas Sladkovsky, assisted by Billy Thorpe and Jasper Foster.

MK were back in front in the opening minute of the second period with a powerplay goal, but Sladkovsky’s superb strike enabled Phantoms to level again.

Will Weldon and Duncan Speirs then set up Glenn Billing to shoot the visitors in front for the first time in the 35th minute and four minutes later Ralfs Circenis made it 4-2 , again helped by Weldon.

MK came out hard at the start of the final period and pulled a goal back quickly to set up that dramatic finale.

Phantoms conceded early against Bristol, but two goals from Speirs turned the game around before the first break.

The middle frame was a thriller with Foster making it 3-1 before Bristol fought back for 3-3 only for Hunt to shoot Phantoms back in front almost immediately.

And that's how it stayed until the final moments when Bristol pulled their goaltender in favour of an attacking skater and Hunt fired into the empty net.

The top three teams have now all played 50 National League games with Leeds Knights well clear on 87 points, ahead of MK (79) and Phantoms (77).

