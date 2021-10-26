Peterborough Phantoms teenager called up by GB
Peterborough Phantoms defenceman Brad Bowering has been selected for GB Under 20s.
The squad, consisting of a majority of NIHL National players, will jet off to Romania in December for the IIHF U20 World Championships.
Bowering has quickly installed himself as a key part of the Phantoms defensive core since he burst onto the scene as a fresh faced 16 year-old and has progressed game on game under the stewardship of Slava Koulikov.
Now 19, Bowering has the chance to represent his nation at U20 level.
Phantoms Head Coach Slava Koulikov, said: “It’s a really good opportunity for Brad to go and represent GB at the World Championships and an achievement I’d like to congratulate him on.
“He’s progressed into an important part of our team and we’re pleased his development has been recognised by the national programme. I’m sure I speak on behalf of the whole club and the fans when I wish Brad and the GB U20’s the best of luck for the tournament in December.”