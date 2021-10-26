Peterborough Phantoms teenager called up by GB

Brad Bowering in action.

The squad, consisting of a majority of NIHL National players, will jet off to Romania in December for the IIHF U20 World Championships.

Bowering has quickly installed himself as a key part of the Phantoms defensive core since he burst onto the scene as a fresh faced 16 year-old and has progressed game on game under the stewardship of Slava Koulikov.

Now 19, Bowering has the chance to represent his nation at U20 level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phantoms Head Coach Slava Koulikov, said: “It’s a really good opportunity for Brad to go and represent GB at the World Championships and an achievement I’d like to congratulate him on.