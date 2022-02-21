Peterborough Phantoms take the sting out of Bees and muzzle the Steeldogs to complete a four-point weekend in the National League

Duncan Speirs scored early for Phantoms at Bees. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

It finished 4-1 at the lowly Bees on Saturday (February 19) with Sheffield seen off 5-2 at Planet Ice 24 hours later.

It was an excellent response from Slava Koulikov’s side to two defeats the previous weekend, but they remain sixth in the table.

Phantoms scored twice in the opening five minutes at Bees through Duncan Speirs and Jarvis Hunt. Adam Rosbottom pulled a goal back early in the second period, but an Ales Padelek strike towards the end of the middle stanza took the sting out of the Bees.

Ales Padelek scored in both Phantoms matches over the weekend.

Glenn Billing completed the scoring in the final minute after Bees had removed their own goaltender.

The Steeldogs got on the board first last night, despite a decent start from the Phantoms. Jason Hewitt was the scorer, redirecting an Alex Graham effort into the net.

Then, when Will Weldon went to the net to to stop Miles Finney from seeing the puck, Glenn Billing levelled the scores on the powerplay.

Nathan Salem notched against his former club to put the Phantoms ahead, capitalising after good sustained pressure in the offensive zone saw Corey McEwen lay the chance on the plate for Salem to tap home.

And Salem collected his second of the night to double the Phantoms advantage as the middle period headed towards its conclusion. This time, it was Petr Stepanek who found Salem, and it was an inch perfect finish to beat Finney at his near post.

The lead was cut back down to one when Lee Haywood found a way past Jordan Marr. The defenceman’s effort trickled in agonisingly after Marr got a piece of the shot.

But the lead was back at two just moments later as Ales Padelek broke with Tom Norton in support, but went alone and found the back of the Steeldogs’ net.