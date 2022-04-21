The city side looked to have one foot in finals weekend after they followed a 6-3 Saturday night win in Basingstoke by taking a 1-0 lead into the final period of the return game against the Bison at Planet Ice 24 hours later.But the visitors rallied to score three unanswered goals in the final period to leave everything to play for in the final weekend with all four teams in the group having a chance of qualifying for finals weekend in Coventry on April 30/May 1.Sheffield Steeldogs took command of the group last weekend by beating Swindon Wildcats twice.Sheffield have six points from four games, two points clear of Phantoms and Basingstoke, with Swindon on two points.Phantoms travel to Sheffield on Friday before hosting the Steeldogs at Planet Ice on Sunday (April 24, 5.30pm).Swindon play back-to-back games against Basingstoke this weekend.If teams finish level on points the ‘head-to-head’ results would determine the final placings. Phantoms have the edge on both Swindon and Basingstoke in that department.Phantoms development coach Lee Elias said: “The playoffs are a journey. Sometimes it’s positive and sometimes it’s painful.“What’s important is that we learn from our mistakes and understand that our destiny is still within our control. Our journey is not done yet.“Sheffield are an extremely worthy opponent and will challenge us to earn a spot in Coventry. It’s a challenge that we must embrace.”