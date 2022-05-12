Will Weldon.

Unfortunately three of the players originally announced as playing in a match involving Peterborough Phantoms stars of past and present are no longer available. These are Janis Auzins (broken ankle), Tom Carlon (unavailable) and Gareth O’Flaherty (broken jaw).

Phantoms 2 netminder Sebastian Lipiński takes the place of Auzins.

‘Blue’ and ‘White’ teams will compete in honour of skipper Weldon’s 10 years at Phantoms. Current Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov will make a rare on-ice appearance.

Blue team: Tom Norton, Ben Russell, Lewis Hook, Darius Pliskauskas, Jeff Glowa, Luke Ferrera, Leigh Jamieson, Billy Thorpe, Will Weldon, Robert Ferrara, Duncan Speirs, Ryan Bainborough, Sebastian Lipinski, Greg Pick, Edgars Bebris, Callum Bowley, Slava Koulikov, Tom Soar, Tom Barry, Nathan Salem, Ales Padelek, Jasper Foster, Jarvis Hunt.

White team: Damien King, Robert Lachowicz, Scott Robson, Nathan Pollard, Marc Levers, James Ferrera, Jason Buckman, Luc Johnson, Brad Bowering, James Hutchinson, Will Weldon, Jordan Marr, Joe Gretton, Maris Ziedins, Petr Stepanek, Callum Buglass, Corey McEwen, Glenn Billing, Ross Clarke, Owen Griffiths, Craig Scott, Joe Graham, Nathan Long.

Tickets for the match (5.30pm faceoff) can be purchased from https://weldontestimonial.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/weldon_testimonial. Fans who purchase tickets prior to Wednesday May, 25 are entered into a prize draw for a game-worn Damien King testimonial jersey.

Phantoms 2022-23 National League season tickets are now on sale. Prices are adults: £384, concessions £260, child (3-15) £173. There are also family packages available. Further information is available from www.gophantoms.co.uk.

The National League will contain 11 teams next season with Bristol Pitbulls and the Hull Seahawks joining the nine that competed last season.