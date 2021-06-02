Peterborough Phantoms sign a forward who ‘idolises’ his hometown club

Nathan Pollard. Photo: Tom Scott.

Forward Pollard has signed a fres two-year contract at Planet Ice.

Pollard said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back for another two years. It was a no brainer for me after speaking to Slava. There’s no jersey I’d rather be putting on every week than that of a team that I grew up idolising. Being a Peterborough lad it’s like a dream come true playing for the Phantoms.

“The team is very professionally run and Slava is the best coach in the league. The group of guys we have had the last few years has made hockey even more enjoyable, and even though there will be some changes due to retirements etc, I’m confident Slava will build a team capable of competing for all trophies available.

“I was disappointed we couldn’t finish the season properly as the team and the fans deserved another shot at a trophy, and I was confident we could be in contention to lift the play-off trophy. But I’m looking forward to making up for lost time and getting my hands on a trophy next season.

“I’m always happy to play in front of our amazing fans who have got better every year I’ve played here. Teams hate playing against us at our rink and we have a great record here and part of that is down to the noise and atmosphere our fans make.”