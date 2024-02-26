Peterborough Phantoms see off the bottom two to complete four-point weekend
The city skaters followed a comfortable 5-2 win at Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday with a tense 4-3 Sunday success against Bristol Pitbulls who almost came right back from a 4-0 first period deficit.
Phantoms have a couple of tough games coming up as they host second-placed MK Lightning at Planet Ice on Friday (7.30pm) before entertaining Hull Seahawks on Sunday (5.30pm).
Fifth-placed Phantoms are just two points behind Hull.
Standings
Leeds 43 37 6 75
MK L 44 33 11 67
Swindon 43 30 13 62
Hull 44 25 19 53
Phantoms 44 24 20 51
Telford 44 19 25 43
Raiders 43 16 27 39
Bees 43 16 27 37
Solway 44 17 27 37
Sheffield 44 14 30 29
Bristol 44 9 35 22
Brad Bowering, Duncan Speirs and Lukas Sladkovsky fired Phantoms into a 3-1 first period lead in Sheffield.
The home side made it 3-2 in the 25th minute, but a second for man-of-the-match Sladkovsky eased Phantoms clear again before top scorer Luke Ferrara claimed a fifth goal in the final minute.
Ivan Björkly Nordström scored twice to add to goals from Sladkovsky and Jasper Foster to put Phantoms 4-0 up in just 13 minutes against Bristol.
But the visitors pulled one back in the second period and scored twice in the final stanza before accepting their 35th defeat of the season.