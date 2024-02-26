Ivan Björkly Nordström scored twice for Phantoms against Bristol.

​The city skaters followed a comfortable 5-2 win at Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday with a tense 4-3 Sunday success against Bristol Pitbulls who almost came right back from a 4-0 first period deficit.

Phantoms have a couple of tough games coming up as they host second-placed MK Lightning at Planet Ice on Friday (7.30pm) before entertaining Hull Seahawks on Sunday (5.30pm).

Fifth-placed Phantoms are just two points behind Hull.

Standings

Leeds 43 37 6 75

MK L 44 33 11 67

Swindon 43 30 13 62

Hull 44 25 19 53

Phantoms 44 24 20 51

Telford 44 19 25 43

Raiders 43 16 27 39

Bees 43 16 27 37

Solway 44 17 27 37

Sheffield 44 14 30 29

Bristol 44 9 35 22

Brad Bowering, Duncan Speirs and Lukas Sladkovsky fired Phantoms into a 3-1 first period lead in Sheffield.

The home side made it 3-2 in the 25th minute, but a second for man-of-the-match Sladkovsky eased Phantoms clear again before top scorer Luke Ferrara claimed a fifth goal in the final minute.

Ivan Björkly Nordström scored twice to add to goals from Sladkovsky and Jasper Foster to put Phantoms 4-0 up in just 13 minutes against Bristol.