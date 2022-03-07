Peterborough Phantoms secure two wins from a thrilling weekend of extended action!

Nathan Salem. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

The city side beat league leaders Telford in a penalty shootout on their own ice last night (March 6) after an overtime success at home to bottom club Bees on Saturday.

In a tight, tense clash Phantoms drew 1-1 at Telford, a scoreline that didn’t change during five minutes of overtime, of after five penalties apiece.

But Nathan Salem converted his opportunity in sudden death and the celebrations could start when outstanding netminder Jordan Marr kicked away Scott McKenzie’s effort.

Duncan Speirs. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

Marr had been outstanding in an overtime period dominated by Telford who thought they had won the match in regulation time after taking a lead given to them by a 25th-minute strike by Jason Silverthorn into the final stages.

But Phantoms were rewarded for an enterprising final period when Salem pounced on Scott Robson’s pass to equalise with just under three minutes remaining.

It was no less dramatic at Planet Ice 24 hours earlier as Phantoms fought back from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Bees 5-4 in overtime.

Duncan Speirs claimed the match-winning goal in added time after the Bees had seen two players sent to the sinbin. Captain Will Weldon supplied the pass.

Nathan Pollard had equalised for Phantoms two minutes from time in a topsy turvy encounter. Slava Koulikov’s men fought back from 2-0 down to take a 3-2 lead with goals from Weldon, Petr Stepanek and Speirs before the Bees went back in front at 4-3 with five minutes remaining.