Hayden Lavigne.

​Peterborough Phantoms have hired a highly-rated Canadian netminder for the 2024-25 season.

​The 2023-24 National League play-off winners are the first club at this level to buy an import goaltender, but Hayden Lavigne arrives with a wealth of top level experience.

He stepped in after star shot-stopper Jordan Marr left the club to play for National League rivals Solway Sharks. Marr’s regular back-up, Tyler De La Bertouche has also moved on to Bristol Pitbulls, also of the National League.

Lavigne (28) started his playing career with the Toronto Nationals U16 AAA team and went on to play four seasons in the competitive Major Junior United States Hockey League, making 100 appearances, with five shutouts and 46 starting wins, posting a save percentage (SV) of .899.

Lavigne went on to become the starting netminder for the NCAA's University of Michigan between 2016-2020 posting a .903 SV% from 67 starts.

Most recently, Lavigne played 18 games in the Elite League for the Manchester Storm putting up a .886 SV% during the 22/23 season, and joined the Evansville Thunderbolts in the Southern Professional Hockey League in the USA for the 2023/24 season.

Lavigne said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Phantoms next season. I look forward to following up last season’s success and competing for some more championships.

"I can’t wait for the season to come and I look forward to meeting the fans and showing what we can accomplish. See you all soon!”

Phantoms head coach Slava Koilokov added: “Hayden comes to us with a wealth of experience. He has been involved in one of the best programmes at the University of Michigan and has also played in some top leagues.

"He is highly technical, reads the game well and moves quickly around the net. We are absolutely thrilled to have him as our new top-class netminder.

"Obviously it’s a shame to say goodbye to Jordan who played a huge role in our success in the last five seasons, and was especially vital in our play-off win last season.

"Tyler joined the team as a 16-year-old and has given us some unbelievable performances in his time with us so we wish him all the best as well.”

PHANTOMS WOMEN

The club’s ladies team finished their Women's National Ice Hockey League 2, South Division season with back-to-back wins against Coventry Phoenix and Solent Amazons.

Coventry were seen off 2-1 away from home before a 7-0 drubbing of Solent at Planet Ice ensured an excellent third-place finish.

Phantoms came from behind to win at the Coventry Skydome with final period goals from Emily Lock and Hana Mészárošová with assists provided by Aimee Neaverson and Joanna Carter-Davies.

Mészárošová was the undoubted star of the show against Solway with four goals, while Kodie Duguid, Stacie Horn and Laura Brooks also hit the target.