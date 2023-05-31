Phantoms skipper Will Weldon.

​The 30-year-old joined Phantoms ahead of the 2011/12 season after spending the entirety of the early days of his career in his home town of Nottingham.

He quickly became a fans’ favourite at Planet Ice and is a hugely popular character in the locker room.

Weldon has played 544 games for Phantoms, scoring over 300 points.

Jasper Foster in action for Phantoms. Photo: SBD Photography

Weldon said: “I am really pleased to have signed for another season back in Peterborough, on the back of a really successful season last year.

"Peterborough is the only place I want to be and I am looking forward to getting going in September when I hope we will be in the hunt for more silverware.”

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov added: “Will was instrumental in our National Cup success last season. Big players are for big games and that’s exactly what he proved.

"Will raised his game to the next level and his speech between the 2nd and 3rd period in Leeds (the second leg of the final) was true leadership.

"I really appreciate and respect Will’s leadership, commitment and drive for success.”

Forward Jasper ‘The Friendly Ghost’ Foster has also re-signed with Phantoms for next season.

The 20-year-old will enter his third season with the club having played 107 games and contributing 37 points.

