Peterborough Phantoms re-sign a talented teenage defenceman

Bradley Bowering in action for Phantoms. Photo: Tom Scott.

Bowering came through the Phantoms Academy before making his senior debut as soon as he met the National League’s age requirements.

His first full season as a Phantom came in the 2018/19 season, where he scored six points in 31 games as a prospect defenceman for Slava Koulikov’s team.

He also spent time with Great Britain Under 18s during that season, picking up a goal and three assists in five games, on his way to being named as his country’s player of the tournament.

Bowering returned to Planet Ice for the 2019/20 season and picked up 11 points in 43 games, while establishing himself as an important part of the Phantoms defensive core.

And Bowering is delighted to be returning for another two years at his hometown club. He said: “It’s a pleasure to be back next season, I love all the guys and the coaching staff and had a great time last year. It’s annoying how the season ended, but I can’t wait to go for that silverware next year.”

And Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov was equally pleased to get the deal done: “I’m really pleased to have signed Brad for the next two seasons. Brad caught my eye about six years ago and you could see straight away that he has a high hockey IQ and a good set of skills.

“It always takes time to transition from junior to senior hockey and this season, but Brad has taken his game to another level for sure.