Adam Johnson (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images).

​Adam Johnson of Nottingham Panthers died after a ‘freak accident’ in a Challenge Cup match against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night.

Johnson, who was originally from Minnesota in the US, appeared to suffer a catastrophic cut to his neck from a blade during the match at Sheffield Arena.

The match was abandoned with many of the 8,000 strong crowd in tears.

A Nottingham Panthers statement read: “The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield.

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken.”

Jonson was described as an ‘outstanding teammate and person’ by his club.

National League clubs were given the option of calling off their Sunday games and Panthers took that approach.

The city side had lost 5-4 after overtime to Swindon Wildcats in their Saturday National League/Cup match at Planet Ice.

Phantoms led 3-1 midway through the second period, but needed a Lukas Sladkovsky goal to take the match into overtime.