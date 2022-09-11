Peterborough Phantoms overcome the challenge of local rivals with a late two-goal burst

Ales Padelek scored the match-winning goal for Phantoms at MK. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

The second game of the Challenge series is at Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm start).

After an impeccably observed period of silence to mourn the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the first period got under way with end to end action.

The first goal came after MK’s Liam Stewart opened up a breakaway for Bobby Chamberlain to score with 6 minutes gone.

Chamberlain then sat a minor for cross checking at 9:42. and seconds later, Luc Johnson tipped home a Speirs drive to even the score at 10:13. me remaining.

A 22:26 Mack Stewart scored his debut goal for the hosts as the puck just dribbled past Marr as MK re-took the lead. Despite a lot of hard work from both teams, the second period ended with the hosts leading 2-1.

The third period followed the same pattern of fast paced, end-to-nd hockey. The Lightning tried to break Marr early on, but the Phantoms goalie held firm and at the other end the Phantoms had some decent chances as well.

At 50:18 Ben Russell gave Phantoms a powerplay with a slashing call. Although the Lightning killed it, the pressure kept building until – with just under 6 minutes to go – Jordan Hedley picked up a delay of game penalty, followed by a 2 minute misconduct for player coach Tim Wallace at 54:10, giving the Phantoms a 5 on 3 opportunity, although Johnson then received a 2-minute hooking call 9 seconds later.