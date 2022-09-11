Peterborough Phantoms overcome the challenge of local rivals with a late two-goal burst
Peterborough Phantoms came from behind to win 3-2 at MK Lightning in the first part of a weekend double-header against their local rivals.
The second game of the Challenge series is at Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm start).
After an impeccably observed period of silence to mourn the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the first period got under way with end to end action.
The first goal came after MK’s Liam Stewart opened up a breakaway for Bobby Chamberlain to score with 6 minutes gone.
Chamberlain then sat a minor for cross checking at 9:42. and seconds later, Luc Johnson tipped home a Speirs drive to even the score at 10:13. me remaining.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth boss bushes aside claims from Peterborough United officials that they were lucky to win last weekend's League One clash.
-
2
How Peterborough United's crowds compare to MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town and every other League One club this season
-
3
Passionate response to the PT column on football closing down for the weekend to grieve the passing of Queen Elizabeth II: Would 'idiotic' fans really have spoiled matchday mourning?
-
4
Peterborough United chairman praises Kanu for putting his career before a big wage
-
5
As a proud Royalist, I say forced grieving is a mistake and football should have carried on
A 22:26 Mack Stewart scored his debut goal for the hosts as the puck just dribbled past Marr as MK re-took the lead. Despite a lot of hard work from both teams, the second period ended with the hosts leading 2-1.
The third period followed the same pattern of fast paced, end-to-nd hockey. The Lightning tried to break Marr early on, but the Phantoms goalie held firm and at the other end the Phantoms had some decent chances as well.
At 50:18 Ben Russell gave Phantoms a powerplay with a slashing call. Although the Lightning killed it, the pressure kept building until – with just under 6 minutes to go – Jordan Hedley picked up a delay of game penalty, followed by a 2 minute misconduct for player coach Tim Wallace at 54:10, giving the Phantoms a 5 on 3 opportunity, although Johnson then received a 2-minute hooking call 9 seconds later.
That was enough for Lukas Sladkovsky to bury the equaliser, assisted by Bowering at 56:04. And 2 minutes later Ales Padalek scored the game-winning goal from Scott Robson and Callum Buglass.