Tom Norton (left) in action for Phantoms. Photo: Ian Offers.

​The city side won their only National League fixture of the weekend 7-3 against the competition’s bottom club with seven different players finding their way onto the scoresheet.

It gets much tougher for Phantoms on Saturday as they visit second-placed MK Lightning before returning home on Sunday to take on next-to-bottom Sheffield Steeldogs. Both matches start at 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol actually opened the scoring at Planet Ice with a second minute strike from Sean Morris, but Phantoms were 2-1 ahead by the end of the first period with powerplay goals from Tom Norton and Billy Thorpe.

Jarvis Hunt and Ivan Björkly Nordström extended that lead to 4-1 with five minutes of the second period remaining, but in a crazy spell the visitors reduced their arrears to 4-3 before Callum Buglass made it 5-3 before the middle stanza ended.

Phantoms were never threatened again and last period goals from Lukas Sladkovsky and top scorer Luke Ferrara completed the scoring.

Phantoms gave second-half minutes to young back-up netminder Tyler De La Bertouche.

Ferrara now has 69 points this season made up of 31 goals and 38 assists.