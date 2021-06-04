Peterborough Phantoms make four more signings for the 2021-22 season!

Joe Gretton.

Jarvis Hunt, Ross Clarke, Joe Gretton and Nathan Long have all agreed to return to the delight of Phantoms Head Coach Slava Koulikov.

Koulikov said: “They all bring bring different attributes to our line-up and they have all improved their games over the last couple of years so it was a no brainer to bring them all back.”

Hunt enjoyed a breakthrough Phantoms season in 2018/19 as his high energy performances quickly won over the club’s fans. In 2019/20, he was hampered by injuries, but picked up 11 points in 37 matches, including a hat-trick against Leeds in October.

His performances last season earned him both the ‘Phanforce’ Development Player of the Year and the Phantoms’ Young Player of the Year.

Jarvis said: “I’m really pleased to have signed for another two years in Peterborough. I can’t wait to get started with my teammates and look forward to working with Slava again. We have an amazing fanbase and they will be seeing some great hockey next year.”

Gretton originally joined the Phantoms for pre-season ahead of last season, after signing with the club’s NIHL 2 side. He impressed Slava Koulikov with his versatility and ability to play both as a forward and defenceman, which earned Gretton a permanent two-way contract until the end of last season.

Gretton said “I’m buzzing like a wasp to be back. I loved it last year and I knew if Slava wanted me back, I’d be back. I’d like to thank him for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get going again. Our fans are unreal and it’s going to be mega when we can get out there again. The team is looking great already and I can’t wait to get cracking down to business!”

Clarke is a product of the Peterborough junior system and worked his way through the young teams to earn his spot on the Phantoms roster. His best scoring season in junior hockey was at U15 level in 2016/17, where he scored 30 goals and added 20 assists for 50 points in just 17 games. In 2019/20, he appeared 45 times for the Phantoms, whilst also representing Phantoms NIHL 2 and the Under 18s.

Clarke said: “It’s great to be back playing for the Phantoms again. It’s a great organisation and we have some great fans too.”

Long, a 23-year-old defenceman, came through the junior system in Peterborough, before stepping up into senior hockey in Chelmsford. He played for the Milton Keynes Thunder in the 2015/16 season, before returning to Peterborough to sign for the Phantoms in 16/17. He recently iced for the Haringey Huskies in their cup competition.

Long said: “I’m really happy to re-sign for the Phantoms, and to be honest, it was an easy decision. We have a great team on and off the ice. Slava is a great coach and with Bucker (Jason Buckman) as defensive coach, alongside Tom Norton running the blue line, it means I’m constantly improving my game. The whole team is constantly moving forward and Slava has put together another competitive squad.”