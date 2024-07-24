Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ivan Björkly-Nordström has left Peterborough Phantoms and signed a two-way contract with Sheffield Steelers and the Sheffield Steeldogs.

The Steelers are an Elite League Club, while the Steeldogs play a division below at National League level where their opponents include Phantoms.

The move will enable Nordström to play at the highest level in the UK which Phantoms have respected.

A Phantoms’ statement said: “This move is designed to further Ivan’s development and provide him with opportunities to play at a higher level and gain experience in different competitive environments. Ivan was a key player for Phantoms last season when showcasing his talent and dedication on the ice and we wish him every success for the future.”

Ivan Björkly Nordström.

In what turned out to Nordström’s sole season with Phantoms he scored 23 league goals and 49 points in just 48 games. He followed that up with an impressive 6 goals and 13 points in 8 games as Phantoms completed a memorable success in the Play-Offs.

Sheffield coach Ben Morgan said: “In Ivan we believe we have an incredible talent who over the next two years can grow with the view to nurturing his game as part of the two-way agreement.”

Nordström added: “I can’t wait for the season to get started with Sheffield, I have had good communication with the leadership at the club and it feels like Sheffield will be a great fit. It will be an honour to play for this club and for the fans.”

Phantoms have signed Canadian forward Cameron Hough who was playing French second tier ice hockey last season.

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov said: “Cameron has good size, skates well, has a good shot and comes with a good background. He has the key attributes to do well in this team and our league.”

Hough added: “I am beyond excited to be joining the Phantoms this season. I have heard nothing, but great things about the organisation.”