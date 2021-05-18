Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team sign a highly-rated forward

Speirs, who has penned a two-year contract, had signed on at Planet Ice for the 2020-21 campaign which was lost to the pandemic. He was last in competitive action for Elite League side Dundee Stars in the 2019-20 season after spells at Solway Sharks and Sheffield Steeldogs.

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov, who worked with Speirs at GB Under 20 level, said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to capture Duncan. He’s been on my radar for the last couple of seasons. He fits in with the kind of guys we have and knowing him from GB Under 20s, I’ve seen him progress as a player in the last 3-4 years. He definitely is the right guy for our organisation. He brings an offensive threat, we know he can finish, but his overall game is really good. He’s a solid two-way hockey player, can link with majority of players we have on the roster and I’m very excited to finally have the chance to work with him on a daily basis.”