Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team sign a former GB skipper

Luc Johnson (left). Photo by Kat Medcroft.

Forward Johnson moved from the Swindon Wildcats to Phantoms to play in the 2020-21 season, but the pandemic ensured the National League campaign didn’t even start.

But Johnson, former Great Britain Under 18 and under 20 captain, has now signed on at Planet Ice again for the 2021-22 season.

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov said: “I’m really happy to have Luc at our organisation. I got to know Luc as a player and as a person when we worked together at GB U20. Luc was a real leader in that team and showed a lot of good qualities on and off the ice. His team first attitude, great game awareness and skillset remind me of Glenn Billing when he first joined us. I believe Luc is the right fit for our team and I am looking forward to working with him this season.”

Johnson began his hockey career in Milton Keynes before joining up with the Okanagan Academy for the 2012/13 season. From there, he played the rest of his junior hockey with Okanagan and Swindon, before making his senior debut with the Wildcats in 2013/14.

Johnson then iced in MK for two season, but when the Lightning moved up to the Elite League, he went back to Swindon and has remained there ever since. He played over 100 times for the Wildcats.