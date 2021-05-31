Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team re-sign one of ‘the best defencemen in the National League’

Callum Buglass. Photo: Tom Scott.

Callum Buglass has signed up for the forthcoming season and Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov couldn’t be happier.

Koulikov said: “Callum is a huge asset to the team. He’s proved to be one of the best British defenceman in the league. He’s been a fantastic player on the ice for us. He’s an amazing, team-first guy, who always thinks about what he needs to do for the team on and off the ice.

“I don’t have a bad word to say about him. He’s a great person. He’s a coach’s dream. He learns from everything in games and practice. If you look at his game, he’s scored the big goals, against Telford in the cup final, against MK in overtime, against Hull in Coventry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s just a pleasure to work with and it was a no brainer to try and re-sign him. The fans love him. He does everything with a smile on his face. He works with the juniors on and off the ice to try and help them. He’s the kind of player I wish I could clone and have three or four of!”