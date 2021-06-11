Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team raid a National League rival to sign a star defenceman
Peterborough Phantoms have raided one of their National League rivals and signed defenceman Tom Barry from Sheffield Steeldogs.
The 24-year-old is a product of the Sheffield junior system and has played the majority of his career to date in the city. He’s represented the Greyhounds, Rapiers, Steelhawks, Spartants, Scimitars and the Sheffield Steeldogs, whilst his brief spells away took him to Widnes, Sutton and even Edinburgh, for one appearance in the Elite League.
In Sheffield, Barry helped the team win the 2017/18 NIHL 1 North.
Barry is now ready for a new challenge and is delighted to be coming to Peterborough for the next step in career.
Barry said: “I can’t wait to get started. It’s been a long wait, but I’m thankful to have the opportunity to come to Peterborough and be a part of such a strong team and challenge for silverware. I know a few of the guys already and I’ve heard that it’s a great team to be a part of. The fans in Peterborough are some of the best in the league and I can’t wait to show what I can do.”
And Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov was pleased to see Barry arrive at Planet Ice.
Koulikov said: “Tom is a reliable, stay at home defenceman and he’ll bring balance to our offensive minded ‘D’’ core. “He’s a real team guy and I’m sure the fans are going to like him. I’m very happy to have him joining our group and I can’t wait to start working with him.”