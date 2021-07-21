Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team have Bison for starters
Peterborough Phantoms will tackle local rivals MK Lightning in challenge matches on September 11 (away) & 12 (home).
Their first National League Cup match is at Basingstoke Bisoan on September 19. They open their league programme at Basingstoke on October 16.
COMPETITIVE FIXTURES
National Cup: September 18 Basingstone A, 19 MK H, 25 Bees H, 26 Raiders A.
October: 2 Swindon A, 3 Telford H, 9 Sheffield H, 10 Leeds A.
National League
October; 16 Basingstoke A, 17 Leeds H, 23 MK A, 24 Raiders H, 27 Telford A, 30 Telford H, 31 Raiders A.
November: 7 Basingstoke H, 13 Leeds A, 14 Sheffield H, 20 Sheffield A, 21 Leeds H, 27 Swindon A.
December: 5 Swindon H, 17 Sheffield A, 19 Bees H, 27 MK A, 28 MK H.
January: 1 Telford H, 3 Raiders A, 8 Basingstoke A, 9 Swindon H, 15 Bees H, 16 Telford A, 22 MK A, 23 Basingstoke H, 28 Telford H, 29 Bees A.
February: 5 Leeds A, 6 MK H, 12 Swindon A, 13 Leeds H, 19 Bees A, 20 Sheffield H, 26 Sheffield A, 27 Basingstoke H.
March: 5 Bees H, 6 Telford A, 11 Raiders A, 13 Swindon H, 19 Basingstoke A, 20 Sheffield H, 26 Leeds A, 27 MK H.
April: 2 Swindon A, 3 Raiders H.
Play-offs: April 9-24.
Finals weekend: April 30.May 1