Peterborough Phantoms have unveiled their jerseys for the 2025-26 campaign

Peterborough Phantoms have unveiled their new jerseys for the 2025-26 season.
The club have introduced three new jerseys in blue, white and red, all highlighting a collaboration with club sponsors Wendy’s.
This season there is no Replica/Elite Pro style jerseys, just the same standard as worn by the players. Jersey's are priced at £80 for adults and £70 for child sizes.
Jerseys are available to purchase from the Phantoms Online Store here.
