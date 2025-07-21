Peterborough Phantoms have unveiled their jerseys for the 2025-26 campaign

The Phantoms' jerseys for the 2025-26 season. Photo Willow Florence Photography

Peterborough Phantoms have unveiled their new jerseys for the 2025-26 season.

The club have introduced three new jerseys in blue, white and red, all highlighting a collaboration with club sponsors Wendy’s.

This season there is no Replica/Elite Pro style jerseys, just the same standard as worn by the players. Jersey's are priced at £80 for adults and £70 for child sizes.

Jerseys are available to purchase from the Phantoms Online Store here.