Peterborough Phantoms have unveiled their jerseys for the 2025-26 campaign

By Alan Swann
Published 21st Jul 2025, 08:28 BST
The Phantoms' jerseys for the 2025-26 season. Photo Willow Florence Photographyplaceholder image
The Phantoms' jerseys for the 2025-26 season. Photo Willow Florence Photography
Peterborough Phantoms have unveiled their new jerseys for the 2025-26 season.

The club have introduced three new jerseys in blue, white and red, all highlighting a collaboration with club sponsors Wendy’s.

This season there is no Replica/Elite Pro style jerseys, just the same standard as worn by the players. Jersey's are priced at £80 for adults and £70 for child sizes.

Jerseys are available to purchase from the Phantoms Online Store here.

Related topics:Peterborough PhantomsJersey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice