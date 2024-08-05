Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Peterborough Phantoms have unveiled forward Barnabás Sári as a new signing for the 2024-25 season.

​The 18-year-old dual national came up through the British junior system before joining the Hungarian Fehérvár Hockey Academy, where he has played for the last two seasons.

Sari has played in both the Austrian and Hungarian leagues at U18, U20 and U21 level, but will now try his hand in the National League in the UK.

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Barni join our team.

“He’s an incredibly talented young forward with a bright future ahead of him, and his skill on the ice is truly impressive. Barni has the kind of natural talent and energy that can electrify a game, and I have no doubt he will bring a lot of his excitement to our fans this season.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Barni and helping him continue to develop his game. He’s got the drive and determination to succeed at the highest level, and I believe he will be an important player for us.

"It’s always exciting to bring in a player with such potential, especially one from our own ranks here in Britain.”

Sári said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Phantoms and I am eager to contribute to the team’s future success.”

Phantoms are back in action on Saturday, August 31 when they travel to Raiders for a pre-season game. Raiders then come to Planet Ice for a return game on Sunday, September 1 (5.30pm).

TESTIMONIAL

Scott Robson has been awarded a testimonial by Phantoms for his outstanding service to the club over the past 10 years.

In his last nine seasons he has made over 400 appearances and scored over 150 points for the club.

Koulikov said: “Scott joined the club in my first full season (2014-15) as Phantoms coach and made an immediate impact, helping to deliver our first play-off trophy.

"Over the next eight seasons, he has continued in the same vein and has been at the heart of the team’s successes. Scott is a leader and a massive presence on the ice.”