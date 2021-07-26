Peterborough Phantoms have re-signed their 41 year-old attacking ace

Ales Padelek. Photo: Tom Scott.

The popular Czech first signed for Phantoms in the 2015-16 season. He had previously worked with Phantoms Head Coach Slava Koulikov in Slough. Padelek scored 63 points in 53 matches in his debut season at Planet Ice,

He had an almost identical season the following year in terms of stats and has consistently scored well over a point a game throughout his time at the club, which is about to extend into a sixth year.

Prior to his arrival in Slough, Padelek played his whole career in his native Czech Republic, where he played around 400 times at the top level of Czech hockey.

Ales Padelek in action. Photo: Tom Scott.

Padelek said: “It’s really great to be back with the Phantoms. I can’t wait to be back with the team, see the fans again and finally play some hockey. See you all in September!”

And Koulikov was delighted to see the 41 year old return: “We’re very happy to have ‘Padi’ back with the team for another year. He brings so much to the table. His stats speak for themselves, but he’s also a leader. He leads by example and I think it will really benefit our young roster to be able to tap into his wealth of knowledge and experience. He’s a real favourite with our fans and we’re glad to have another important part of our roster confirmed for the new season.”