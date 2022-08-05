New Phantoms import Lukas Sladkovsky in action for Raiders against Phantoms last season. Photo: Tom Scott.

The 26 year old was born in Prague and played his junior hockey with the Sparta Prague youth set up, before heading to North America for two years.

It will be Sladkovsky’s second stint as a Phantom, though the first was with the Bracebridge Phantoms in the Canadian GMHL, where he notched 46 points in 41 games.

He played the following year for Val-d’Or Foreurs, before returning to Prague to continue his development in Czechia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2014/15, he played 17 games in Germany with the EV Landshut U19’s, scoring 17 goals and adding eight assists for 25 points.

Since then, Sladkovsky has played in Slovakia, Czechia, Canada and America, before joining up with the Raiders in Romford in 2019/20. He scored 22 goals and 28 assists in his debut season in England and followed that up with 33 points in 31 games last term.

He now joins up with the Phantoms, filling the club’s second import slot for the new season.

And Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov is delighted. He said: “I’m really happy to welcome Lukas to the team. He had a really good time with Raiders despite some injuries last season and we’re confident he’ll come in and add a lot to what we already have.

"Lukasstrong on the puck, he’s versatile and has a good shot. He’s got a good eye for a pass and he also plays a responsible two-way game, so we’re looking forward to having him join the team.”

Sladkovsky added: “I’m excited to join the team and meet the Phantoms family. I’m looking forward for new season and playing in front of the fans.”

The new man joins popular fellow Czech Ales Padelek on the Phantoms roster. The club have also re-signed Jasper Foster, Jordan Marr, Joe Gretton, Tom Norton, Bradley Bowering, Ryan Bainborough and Duncan Speirs.

Other new faces at Planet Ice next season are forwards Ralfs Circenis and Austin Mitchell-King.

Phantoms start their season with challenge matches against the Raiders on September 3 (home) and 4 (away).

The National League season for the city side starts with a cup match at home to Bees on September 16.