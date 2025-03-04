Peterborough Phantoms have frozen season ticket prices, plus testimonial and top scorer info

Phantoms top scorer Cam Hough. Photo Paul Young.

​Peterborough Phantoms have frozen season ticket prices for the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The ticket will cover 27 home games in the National League, but excludes any cup semi-finals or finals, as well as end-of-season play-off games.

As with previous seasons, season tickets can be transferred to friends and family if the holder cannot attend a game, and can also be exchanged for a free live stream if the seat is released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms fans will have the option to pay in a single payment, or spread the payments across up to 7 months, at no additional fee.

An adult season ticket will be £441, concessions will be £302 and a child ticket will be £201. The club also offers a number of family bundles starting at £769.

Full details at www.gophantoms.co.uk.

TESTIMONIAL

The full line-ups for the testimonial match for long-serving Phantoms defenceman Scott Robson have been unveiled.

They can be viewed at https://x.com/GoPhantoms/status/1894356671251484887

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Owns and loans’ for the shirts can be purchased by e-mail to [email protected].

The match takes place at Planet Ice on Sunday, May 25.

National League top points scorers: 104pts Owen Sobchak (Hull), 95 Walker Sommer (Sheffield), 93 Emil Svec (Hull), 92 Jake Bricknell (Swindon), 89 Kieran Brown (Leeds), 89 Andrew Shewfelt (Romford), 88 Bobby Chamberlain (Hull), 87 Nolan Gardiner (Solway), 85 Shaun Miller (Romford), 82 Cam Hough (Phantoms), 81John Dunbar (Solway), 80 Luke Ferrara (Phantoms), 80 Janne Laakkonen (Phantoms).