Peterborough Phantoms fight Tigers off and repel Raiders to claim a cherished four-point weekend
The city ice hockey team emerged victorious from two tight games to claim a cherished four-point weekend.
Three wins in a row have moved Phantoms into fourth place in the National League table just two points behind the third-placed Swindon Wildcats and level on points with Sheffield Steeldogs who they visit for a Friday night fixture this week.
Phantoms also put their formidable home record to the test when Swindon visit Planet Ice next Sunday (December 15, 5.30pm face-off).
Slava Koulikov’s men will take confidence into those games after hard-fought wins against Telford Tigers (4-3, home) and Romford Raiders (5-4, away) this weekend.
Phantoms looked in trouble in Romford on Sunday when surrendering a 3-1 first period lead to trail 4-3 coming to the end of the second session.
But the ever-reliable Luke Ferrara equalised in the 37th minute before man-of-the-match Tom Norton grabbed what proved to be the winning goal seven minutes into the final period.
There had been a flurry of goals in the early stages with Austin Mitchell-King and Norton both netting in the opening four minutes either side of a Raiders replay.
Ferrara added a third first period goal before Raiders started a comeback that proved in vain.
The Tigers had put up a decent Saturday night fight in the city after falling 2-0 down by the end of the first break to goals from Jarvis Hunt and top scorer Cam Hough.
Janne Laakkonen’s rocket shot soon made it 3-0, but the response from the visitors was impressive as they started peppering Hayden Lavigne’s net.
It was 3-1 at the end of period two and even a Ferrara goal couldn’t keep the Tigers down as they scored twice in two minutes to ensure a nervy final seven minutes for Phantoms. Stubborn defence meant no equaliser was forthcoming.