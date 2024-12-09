Luke Ferrara (white) was in fine form for Phantoms in two weekend wins. Photo Paul Young.

Peterborough Phantoms are on the march again.

​The city ice hockey team emerged victorious from two tight games to claim a cherished four-point weekend.

Three wins in a row have moved Phantoms into fourth place in the National League table just two points behind the third-placed Swindon Wildcats and level on points with Sheffield Steeldogs who they visit for a Friday night fixture this week.

Phantoms also put their formidable home record to the test when Swindon visit Planet Ice next Sunday (December 15, 5.30pm face-off).

Slava Koulikov’s men will take confidence into those games after hard-fought wins against Telford Tigers (4-3, home) and Romford Raiders (5-4, away) this weekend.

Phantoms looked in trouble in Romford on Sunday when surrendering a 3-1 first period lead to trail 4-3 coming to the end of the second session.

But the ever-reliable Luke Ferrara equalised in the 37th minute before man-of-the-match Tom Norton grabbed what proved to be the winning goal seven minutes into the final period.

There had been a flurry of goals in the early stages with Austin Mitchell-King and Norton both netting in the opening four minutes either side of a Raiders replay.

Ferrara added a third first period goal before Raiders started a comeback that proved in vain.

The Tigers had put up a decent Saturday night fight in the city after falling 2-0 down by the end of the first break to goals from Jarvis Hunt and top scorer Cam Hough.

Janne Laakkonen’s rocket shot soon made it 3-0, but the response from the visitors was impressive as they started peppering Hayden Lavigne’s net.

It was 3-1 at the end of period two and even a Ferrara goal couldn’t keep the Tigers down as they scored twice in two minutes to ensure a nervy final seven minutes for Phantoms. Stubborn defence meant no equaliser was forthcoming.