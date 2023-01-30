Lukas Sladkovsky (orange) came close to scoring for Phantoms v Swindon. Photo: SBD Photography

Less than 48 hours after the thrilling high of reaching the National League Cup Final at Planet Ice, the city side suffered the low of a 4-1 home reverse at the hands of Swindon Wildcats in a National League fixture.

The netminding brothers Jordan (Phantoms) and Remy Marr (Swindon) made decent early stops with Lukas Sladkovsky the frustrated party for the home side.

Rals Circenis was also denied by fine goal-tending after a rapid Phantoms breakaway before Swindon stole a lead in the 17th minute through Reed Sayers.

Remy Marr again excelled to keep out a Martins Susters slapshot at the start of the second period before Chris Jones scored to make it 2-0 in the 29th minute which is how it remained going into the final stanza.

Phantoms man-of-the-match Brad Bowering ripped an effort into the top corner from the blue line to put the Phantoms back to within one early in that final period, but the visitors scored twice in quick succession through Sam Bullas and Tomsz Malasinski to enable them to cruise through the final 10 minutes.