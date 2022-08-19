Peterborough Phantoms complete four signings, but one player has left Planet Ice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Pollard in action for the Peterborough Phantoms. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Popular forward Nathan Pollard and lively attacking talents Luc Johnson and Jarvis Hunt, plus defenceman Billy Thorpe have all committed to the 2022-23 season at Planet Ice.

But Ross Clarke has left the city club to join the Romford Raiders after over 100 appearances for Phantoms, while netminder Tyler De La Bertouche has signed a two-way contract with the Invicta Dynamos.

Pollard has pretty much been an ever-present for Phantoms since first appearing for the city side in 2011.

The 29 year-old has now played well over 300 times for the Phantoms, scoring 34 goals and 51 assists for 85 points.

Pollard said: “It’s an absolute no brainer to play another year with the Phantoms.

"As a local lad there’s no better feeling than pulling on the jersey of the team you grew up wanting to play for!