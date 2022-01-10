Peterborough Phantoms complete a perfect weekend with shutout win over Swindon

Joe Gretton celebrate his goal against Swindon. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

Back-to-back wins and a Sunday night shutout for netminder Jordan Marr was the perfect response to a traumatic start to 2022 - two defeats and 16 goals conceded - for a side bedevilled by injuries and positive Covid tests.

Joe Gretton got the Phantoms off to a flyer with his first competitive goal for the club. When he found himself out in front of goal, he had the awareness to redirect Nathan Long’s blue line effort past despairing Swindon netmninder Dean Skinns.

Then, with 17:21 played, Duncan Speirs picked up his fourth goal of the weekend, ripping an effort into the top shelf of the Swindon net.

Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr in action against Swindon. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

And things got better for the Phantoms in the opening moments of the second period as Will Weldon marked his return to the team with a goal, tapping home a rebound after Tom Barry had thrown the puck on net.

Both sides traded chances and penalties as the game went on, with the Phantoms throwing their bodies in the way of the Wildcats’ chances and Jordan Marr standing tall against any shots which snuck through.

Nathan Pollard added his name to the scoresheet with 47:47 played, ripping home a thunderous wrist shot right into the top corner of the Swindon goal.

And Glenn Billing notched the fifth Phantoms goal from an unlikely angle as the game headed towards its conclusion, to completely seal the win.

Duncan Spiers celebrates his goal for Phantoms against Swindon. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

Jordan Marr picked up the man-of-the-match beers for the Phantoms for his 41-save shutout in goal.