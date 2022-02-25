Peterborough Phantoms believe they can peak in time for the end-of-season play-offs

Nathan Pollard in action for Peterborough Phantoms.

The city side collected back-to-back weekend wins at Bees (4-1) and at home to Sheffield (5-1) to cement sixth place in a nine-team league.

The top eight qualify for the play-offs when teams will be split into two groups of four.

Phantoms have 12 regular season games left before the play-offs begin on the weekend of April 9/10.

The top two in each group will then go on to Coventry for finals weekend on April 31.May 1.

Phantoms visit Sheffield this Saturday (February 26) before hosting Basingstoke at Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm face off).

“I don’t think teams will fancy playing us in the play-offs of we play like we did against Sheffield,” Phantoms forward Nathan Pollard said. “And that’s what we want. We want to make our own rink a formidable place to visit. We want teams to fear coming here.

“We looked like we wanted it more against Sheffield. We were far more intense. We needed the win and we deserved it. We were desperate for four points after not picking up any in the previous weekend .

“Now the aim is to keep winning and to keep our confidence high ahead of the play-offs.

“We’ve been playing short for most of the season, but now the injured guys are back and we are looking strong. We want to ride this momentum all the way to the play-offs.”