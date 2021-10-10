Peterborough Phantoms are alive and kicking in the Autumn Cup after a dramatic overtime win

A goal for Phantoms against the Steeldogs. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Needing to win both weekend matches to have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages Phantoms sealed a 4-3 victory thanks to a goal from Ales Padelek in added time.

Padelek got Phantoms them off to the best possible start with 2:38 played. The veteran Czech forward used the Steeldogs’ defenceman as a guide to place his wrist shot into the top corner.

Jason Hewitt equalised for the visitors with six and a half minutes played, finding space in the Phantoms zone to take a pass from Matt Bissonnette and fire low past Jordan Marr.

Action from Phantoms v Steeldogs. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Lee Bonner put the visitors ahead with a simple close range finish after an unfortunate mishap by Marr, but then Corey McEwen picked up his first of the year in the closing moments of the opening frame to send the teams in all square.

Hewitt notched his second with the only goal of the middle period, capitalising on another defensive error from the Phantoms to score from close range.

The Phantoms had work to do in the third, but they came out strong and got straight to the task in hand. And, after a couple of near misses, Duncan Speirs drew the home side level with a goal against his former club.

The score remained 3-3 for the remainder of the 60 minutes and headed into overtime, but not before drama ensued with just 17.5 seconds to play. Steeldogs thought they’d won it, but their goal was disallowed due to a high stick by the goal scorer.

Action from Phantoms v Steeldogs. Photo: Matt Sludds.

And then, up stepped Padelek: The Phantoms top line piled the pressure on Dmitri Zimozdra in the Sheffield net and Padelek was in the right place at the right time to force the puck home and send the Phantoms fans into raptures!

The Phantoms play again tonight (Sunday) as they travel to Elland Road to take on the unbeaten Leeds Knights, with face off due at 5:15pm.

Scorers

Phantoms goals:

2:38 (PP 1-0 SS): #93 Ales Padelek / #72 Glenn Billing / #90 Tom Barry (EHG)

18:32 (PP 2-2 SS): #71 Corey McEwen / #12 Nathan Pollard (EHG)

49:58 (PP 3-3 SS): #38 Duncan Speirs / #93 Ales Padelek / #72 Glenn Billing (EHG)

62:22 (PP 4-3 SS): #93 Ales Padelek / #2 Tom Norton / #72 Glenn Billing (EHG)

Steeldogs goals:

6:30 (PP 1-1 SS): #17 Jason Hewitt / #73 Matt Bissonnette / #90 Jonathan Kirk (PPG)

16:48 (PP 1-2 SS): #74 Lee Bonner (unassisted) (EHG)

26:27 (PP 2-3 SS): #17 Jason Hewitt / #73 Matt Bissonnette / #14 James Spurr (EHG)