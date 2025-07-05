Peterborough Phantoms add firepower to their roster plus the full National League fixture schedule is here

Action from Phantoms v MK in the National League play-off final last season. Photo Willo Florence Photography

Peterborough Phantoms have added firepower to their National League roster with the capture of Canadian forward Dillon Lawrence from local rivals, and reigning play-off champions, MK Lightning.

Lawrence has played most of his career on British soil, arriving in 2017 and playing for the Edinburgh Capitals, Coventry Blaze, Dundee Stars and Fife Flyers as well as MK. He was a teammate of current Phantoms stars Luke Ferrara and Janne Laakkonen in Coventry.

Lawrence has also played in Australia and France as well as his homeland.

He had a brilliant first season in MK, notching 45 goals and 41 assists for 86 points in 46 regular season games. Last term the 30 year-old was credited with 21 goals and 15 assists, including one against Phantoms in the National League play-off final.

Lawrence said: “It’s no coincidence this team has been consistently competing for trophies and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish this season. The fans always made Peterborough a tough environment to play in, so I am happy to now be on the right side of the noise.”

And Phantoms’ head coach, Ashley Tait, added: “Dillon‘s addition is a big one for us. He’s well versed with the league so knows what’s required for the role. He knows Janne and Luke already and is also coming from a team that won the play-offs last year which is a big plus.”

Phantoms open their season with two Planet Ice friendlies against French side Neuilly-Sur-Marne on September 6 & 7. It’s then back-to-back challenge matches against Romford the following weekend before a tough National League/Cup opener against reigning champions Leeds Knights on Sunday, September 21. There is an early season reunion with former Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov who is now at Sheffield Steeldogs after 11 years with the city club.

FIXTURES (League/Cup)

September: 21 LEEDS (H), 26 Sheffield (a), 27 TELFORD (H)

October: 4 MK (a), 11 HULL (H), 12 Telford (a), 15 SWINDON (H), 18 Swindon (a), 19 SOLWAY (H), 21 Basingstoke (a), 26 ROMFORD (H), 29 Romford (a).

November: 1 Hull (a), 2 v HULL (H), 8 v Sheffield (a), 9 v MK (H), 15 v Leeds (a), 16 BASINGSTOKE (H), 22 Bristol (a), 23 BRISTOL (H), 29 Solway (a), 30 Solway (a).

December: 6 SHEFFIELD (H), 7 Hull (a), 14 SOLWAY (H), 20 ROMFORD (H), 21 Romford (a), 27 MK (a), 28 MK (H).

January: 3 Basingstoke (a), 4 SWINDON (H), 10 Leeds (a), 11 BRISTOL (H), 17 Telford (a), 18 BASINGSTOKE (H). 24 Romford (a), 25 LEEDS (H), 31 Sheffield (a).

February: 1 SHEFFIELD (H), 7 Basingstoke (a), 8 LEEDS (H), 14 Telford (a), 15 SOLWAY (H), 18 ROMFORD (H), 21 Bristol (a), 22 BRISTOL (H), 28 MK (a).

March: 1 TELFORD (H), 3 SWINDON (H), 7 Hull (a), 14 Swindon (a), 15 MK (H), 21 HULL (H), 22 Leeds (a).